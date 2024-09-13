Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $49,526,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $21,669,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,040,000 after buying an additional 73,084 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 161,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after buying an additional 65,970 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 150,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after buying an additional 59,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.50.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:VMI opened at $272.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.49. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.63 and a 12 month high of $307.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.72. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,998.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.