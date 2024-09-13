Biconomy 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.78 Million (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, Biconomy has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Biconomy token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Biconomy has a market capitalization of $181.87 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Biconomy Profile

Biconomy’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 845,637,493 tokens. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

