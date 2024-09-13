BinaryX (BNX) Price Tops $153.16 on Top Exchanges

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 13th. One BinaryX token can now be bought for $153.16 or 0.00264903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. BinaryX has a total market cap of $742.50 million and $665,397.38 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
BinaryX Profile
BinaryX’s genesis date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.
BinaryX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
