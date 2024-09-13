Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.7% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $322.03 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.59 and a fifty-two week high of $384.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.79 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 51.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.20.

In related news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total transaction of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,016.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,582.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total value of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,016.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

