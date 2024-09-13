BioLargo (BLGO) and Its Competitors Financial Review

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) is one of 34 public companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BioLargo to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioLargo and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioLargo $12.23 million -$3.50 million -8.30 BioLargo Competitors $6.67 billion $206.77 million 61.75

BioLargo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BioLargo. BioLargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of BioLargo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of BioLargo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BioLargo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLargo -16.53% -58.35% -32.12% BioLargo Competitors -568.74% 5.73% -0.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for BioLargo and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLargo 0 0 0 0 N/A BioLargo Competitors 139 1267 1590 46 2.51

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 12.01%. Given BioLargo’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioLargo has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

BioLargo has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLargo’s peers have a beta of 1.78, meaning that their average share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioLargo peers beat BioLargo on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About BioLargo

BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. BioLargo, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

