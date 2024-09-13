BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Shares Up 3.5%

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 14,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 114,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

BIT Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $23.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIT Mining stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of BIT Mining as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in the Mainland China, the United States, and Hong Kong. The company operates in two segments: Data Center and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

