Bitcoin (BTC) Market Capitalization Tops $1,176.42 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $59,554.72 on popular exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,176.42 billion and approximately $2.14 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.46 or 0.00561604 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00033805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00080785 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,753,650 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

