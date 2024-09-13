Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Capitalization Tops $12.57 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and $6,348.47 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00075325 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00020835 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007112 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,305.81 or 0.40020984 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

