Bitcoin Price Reaches $57,957.90 on Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,144.86 billion and approximately $33.13 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $57,957.90 on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.92 or 0.00570962 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00034396 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00082884 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,753,371 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.
