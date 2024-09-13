Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,980,000 shares, an increase of 197.0% from the August 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 28.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of BTDR stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,889. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54.
Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.79 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
