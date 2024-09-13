BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFUW) Short Interest Up 475.0% in August

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFUW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 475.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BitFuFu Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FUFUW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,220. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42. BitFuFu has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.80.
About BitFuFu
