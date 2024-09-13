BitTorrent-New Price Reaches $0.0000 (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $828.57 million and $15.08 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000682 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001378 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000538 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, "BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. More information can be found at https://bt.io/."

