BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF worth $9,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BINC. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Performance

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.36.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

