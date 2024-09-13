BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 14.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BME stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $42.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,968. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $42.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

