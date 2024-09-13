Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW) Short Interest Up 598.8% in August

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, an increase of 598.8% from the August 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Blade Air Mobility Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDEW opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21. Blade Air Mobility has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.49.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

