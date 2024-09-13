Blur 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $33.79 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Blur token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Blur has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Blur has a market cap of $15.06 million and $33.79 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. The official website for Blur is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,867,667,580.7648404 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.17985973 USD and is up 4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 253 active market(s) with $35,399,097.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

