BMO Capital Markets Raises Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$30.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Cormark boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$30.17.

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$25.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.35. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$12.40 and a one year high of C$26.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$369.83 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.16%. Analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 3.2219355 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

