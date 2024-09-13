BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Shares Down 4.9%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report) was down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 1,543,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,787,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.
BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 1.4 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
