BNB (BNB) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.74 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $553.38 or 0.00949912 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market cap of $80.76 billion and approximately $1.74 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,934,149 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, "BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,934,175.71876955. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en."

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

