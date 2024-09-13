BNB (BNB) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.74 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $553.38 or 0.00949912 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market cap of $80.76 billion and approximately $1.74 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About BNB
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,934,149 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,934,175.71876955. The last known price of BNB is 541.00718339 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2228 active market(s) with $1,640,945,360.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
