Bokf Na Acquires 24,344 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,344 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.25% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 47.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $449,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 49.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 440,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th.

STRL opened at $123.17 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.45 and a 12 month high of $137.63. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.63 and a 200 day moving average of $113.16.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $582.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

