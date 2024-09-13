Bokf Na Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $111,622,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,225,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,137,000 after buying an additional 1,683,535 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,421 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 558.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,812,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.08. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $59.00.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
