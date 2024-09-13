Bokf Na Purchases 1,074 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bokf Na raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $443.00 price target (up from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $414.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $387.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $417.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $371.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

