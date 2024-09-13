Bokf Na Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Bokf Na lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 25,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $132.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.15. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $143.97. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

