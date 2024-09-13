Bokf Na Sells 459 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bokf Na lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,204 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,216 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 602,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 42,238 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 34,567 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 28,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 86.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

American Express Trading Up 0.4 %

AXP opened at $255.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $261.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

