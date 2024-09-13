BORA (BORA) Market Cap Achieves $84.78 Million

BORA (BORA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. BORA has a total market cap of $84.78 million and $1.45 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BORA has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One BORA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0849 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BORA alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.50 or 0.00261446 BTC.

About BORA

BORA’s genesis date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 998,397,752 tokens. The official message board for BORA is medium.com/boraecosystem. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. BORA’s official website is borachain.io.

BORA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bora (BORA) is a blockchain-based platform and ecosystem for decentralized applications (dApps) and gaming. Created by the Bora Ecosystem, it offers tools and services for game developers and players. The BORA token is its native utility token used for transaction fees, staking, voting, and governance within the platform. It facilitates value transfer and enables game developers to tokenize assets, implement play-to-earn mechanics, and create immersive gaming experiences. Bora aims to revolutionize the gaming industry by integrating blockchain technology and fostering a fair and transparent gaming economy.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BORA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BORA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BORA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.