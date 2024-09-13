Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.09

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 567455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI raised shares of Borr Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BORR

Borr Drilling Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 8.15%.

Borr Drilling Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Borr Drilling by 35.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,608,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601,527 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Borr Drilling by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,513,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 952,030 shares during the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,152,000. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 2,646,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 431,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.