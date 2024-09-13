BridgeBio Pharma’s (BBIO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BBIO. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $26.95 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $44.32. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $676,234.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,897,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,917,867.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $676,234.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,897,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,917,867.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $102,586.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,390.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 175.6% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.