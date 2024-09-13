Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Down 83.2% in August

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 83.2% from the August 15th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bridgestone Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BRDCY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.93. 95,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,293. Bridgestone has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $23.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bridgestone will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

