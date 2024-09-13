Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Acquires $10,669.20 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $10,669.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,621,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,507,931.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brightcove alerts:

On Friday, September 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 11,600 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $23,664.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00.

Brightcove Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BCOV opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $90.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.74. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $3.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.25 million during the quarter. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Read Our Latest Report on BCOV

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,114,000. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in Brightcove by 2.3% in the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,407,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Brightcove by 11.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

(Get Free Report)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.