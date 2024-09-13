Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the August 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHFAM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.64. 7,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,457. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.47. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $17.73.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.