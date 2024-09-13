Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 3.3% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $41,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $164.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.39. The firm has a market cap of $766.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $185.16.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.