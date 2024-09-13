Brokerages Set Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Price Target at $39.00

Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on Equity Bancshares from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Equity Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $42.02. The company has a market cap of $593.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $55.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.56 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Bancshares will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Bancshares

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 6,000 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $245,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,675.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $245,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,675.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 24,801 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,912.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,161,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after buying an additional 30,253 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,061,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 890.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 104,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 94,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

