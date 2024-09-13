Brokerages Set J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) PT at $39.33

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on J.Jill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on J.Jill from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

JILL stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37. The company has a market cap of $268.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.89. J.Jill has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. J.Jill had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that J.Jill will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

In other news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 10,000 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,919,483.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $36,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Claire Spofford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,919,483.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,538 shares of company stock worth $947,187 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in J.Jill during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in J.Jill in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

