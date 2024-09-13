Brokerages Set Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Target Price at $23.14

Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LQDA. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Liquidia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LQDA

Insider Activity at Liquidia

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

In related news, Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,426,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,994,997 shares in the company, valued at $66,522,421.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,234.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,426,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,994,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,522,421.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,422 shares of company stock valued at $256,998 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patient Square Capital LP bought a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter valued at about $105,942,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,311,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,331,000. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,698,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,461,000 after purchasing an additional 698,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of LQDA opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.22.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 183.57% and a negative net margin of 755.46%. The business had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Liquidia will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liquidia

(Get Free Report

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.