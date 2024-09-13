Brokerages Set Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Target Price at $176.03

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.03.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Snowflake from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Snowflake from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

NYSE SNOW opened at $112.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.55. Snowflake has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 3,845 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total value of $501,349.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,629.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $501,349.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,629.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $162,121.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,045.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 512,262 shares of company stock worth $63,340,261. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 155.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

