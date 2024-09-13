Brokers Set Expectations for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.35.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CNI opened at $119.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.70. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.614 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,035,000 after acquiring an additional 42,545 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

