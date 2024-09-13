Brokers Set Expectations for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CP. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$123.87.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at C$117.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$111.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$112.67. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of C$94.45 and a 52 week high of C$123.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.10%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.03, for a total transaction of C$6,473,511.98. In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.03, for a total transaction of C$6,473,511.98. Insiders sold a total of 90,305 shares of company stock valued at $9,690,094 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.