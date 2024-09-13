Brokers Set Expectations for Cantaloupe, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Cantaloupe in a report released on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cantaloupe’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CTLP. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cantaloupe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

Cantaloupe stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $455.46 million, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.70. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $7.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.14 million. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Cantaloupe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,601,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 7.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 54,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 15.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 163.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

