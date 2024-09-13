Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Strong Sell

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 1.2 %
Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at C$60.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of C$39.38 and a one year high of C$61.22. The stock has a market cap of C$25.42 billion and a PE ratio of 41.01.
Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.4875856 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.
