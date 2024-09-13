BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$92.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$100.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOO. Scotiabank cut shares of BRP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$103.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins cut their price target on BRP from C$116.00 to C$110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BRP from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on BRP from C$97.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of BRP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$96.00.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$84.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$92.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$91.25. BRP has a one year low of C$77.42 and a one year high of C$108.01. The firm has a market cap of C$3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.31. BRP had a return on equity of 94.59% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion. On average, analysts expect that BRP will post 8.3681507 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.28%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

