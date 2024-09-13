BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Great Ajax Stock Performance
Great Ajax stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $137.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57.
Great Ajax Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is -5.96%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
