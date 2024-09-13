Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bureau Veritas Stock Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS BVVBY traded up C$1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$66.08. 4,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,605. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of C$44.55 and a 1-year high of C$66.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.95.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Bureau Veritas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.7799 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Bureau Veritas’s previous dividend of $1.68.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.