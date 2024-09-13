Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2,914.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,826,000 after buying an additional 232,787 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BURL opened at $275.26 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $282.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

