Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0064 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $245.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.55. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17.

About Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.

