Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0064 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.
Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance
Shares of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $245.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.55. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17.
About Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF
