Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Insider Sells $37,020.00 in Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) insider Warren Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $37,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,264.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Warren Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Warren Mcdonald sold 1,532 shares of Business First Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $39,387.72.

Business First Bancshares Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BFST traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.63. 77,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,001. The company has a market cap of $653.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $26.68.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $112.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their target price on Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Business First Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

