Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $442.20

Shares of Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 442.20 ($5.78) and last traded at GBX 445 ($5.82), with a volume of 11692535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 454.60 ($5.94).

Bytes Technology Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,378.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 483.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 515.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anna Vikstrom Persson bought 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 546 ($7.14) per share, with a total value of £6,055.14 ($7,918.32). In related news, insider Andrew Holden sold 5,169 shares of Bytes Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.49), for a total transaction of £25,638.24 ($33,527.19). Also, insider Anna Vikstrom Persson purchased 1,109 shares of Bytes Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 546 ($7.14) per share, with a total value of £6,055.14 ($7,918.32). Insiders have purchased a total of 12,538 shares of company stock worth $6,812,902 over the last 90 days. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

