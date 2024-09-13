Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.37), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $683.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.80 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Caleres’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.
Caleres Stock Down 18.8 %
NYSE CAL opened at $30.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.93. Caleres has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $44.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.90.
Caleres Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.93%.
Insider Transactions at Caleres
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
Caleres Company Profile
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.
