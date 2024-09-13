Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Down to $16.58

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.58, but opened at $16.21. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 101,690 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLMT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.86 and a beta of 1.92.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $119,698,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 67,689 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $493,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,312,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

