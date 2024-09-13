Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Wickes Group (LON:WIX)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock.
Wickes Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:WIX opened at GBX 172.40 ($2.25) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 153.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 149.18. Wickes Group has a 12 month low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 176.05 ($2.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £409.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1,436.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78.
Wickes Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Wickes Group’s payout ratio is currently 9,166.67%.
About Wickes Group
Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, Design and Installation, and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchen, bathroom, garden and outdoor space, building supplies, tools, timber, doors, drawer fronts, decorating, flooring and tiles, electrical, hardware and roofing, painting, extensions, loft conversions, driveway, hang a shelf, and joinery and landscaping categories.
