Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives C$6.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.45.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WEED shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.90 to C$10.63 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

TSE WEED opened at C$6.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00. The company has a market cap of C$545.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.62. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$3.74 and a 1-year high of C$21.20.

In related news, Senior Officer Christelle Gedeon sold 16,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.35, for a total value of C$140,253.67. In other Canopy Growth news, Director David Eric Klein sold 40,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.35, for a total value of C$335,303.84. Also, Senior Officer Christelle Gedeon sold 16,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.35, for a total transaction of C$140,253.67. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

